Why wasn't Jude Bellingham sent off? Analysis of FIFA's new rule

Following the World Cup match between England and Ghana, unexpected debates emerged around Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham. During the game, Bellingham covered his mouth with his hand while speaking to opponent Jordan Ayew, which could have resulted in a red card under FIFA's new rule. However, the referees decided not to punish the player, raising various questions among fans. This was reported by Goal.com reports states.

The point is that FIFA has introduced new regulations for the 2026 World Cup, according to which players can be sent off if they deliberately cover their mouths while communicating with an opponent. This rule was proposed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The catalyst was the six-match ban given to Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni earlier this year for offensive language. The organization's head emphasized that mutual respect and transparency on the pitch are essential.

When does the rule apply?

According to Goal.com, the head of the referees' committee, Pierluigi Collina, clarified this rule. According to him, covering the mouth is not a prohibited action in itself. Punishment only occurs when a player covers their mouth while speaking to an opponent during tense situations or altercations. If the communication is friendly or tactical in nature, no action is taken against the players.

In the situation between Bellingham and Jordan Ayew, the referees saw no hostility or aggression. The players were simply discussing the state of the game calmly. Therefore, the VAR system did not intervene. This case differs fundamentally from the incident involving Paraguay national team member Miguel Almirón, who was sent off in a recent match against Turkey.

Almirón received a red card for covering his mouth while speaking to opponent Mert Müldür during general disorder and a scuffle, becoming the first player in history to be punished under this rule. At the time, referees interpreted this as an attempt to hide offensive words. In Bellingham's case, such tension was not observed.

The future of the new rule and criticisms

There are critical views regarding this rule among experts and analysts. Some specialists believe this rule could be used as a weapon to deliberately provoke an opponent and get them sent off. For example, a player could engage an opponent in conversation and then point out to the referee that their mouth is covered.

Currently, this rule is only being tested in major tournaments under FIFA's jurisdiction. Whether this regulation will be introduced or accepted in domestic leagues like the Premier League remains an open question. In any case, in modern football, players must now pay serious attention not only to their actions but also to their communication culture.