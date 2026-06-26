Montella: "My players did not deserve such criticism"

·38·Sport
Montella: "My players did not deserve such criticism"

Turkey national team head coach Vincenzo Montella shared his thoughts after a 3-2 victory over the USA in the World Cup group stage.

The Italian specialist noted that the team proved it could change the course of the game even in a difficult situation. Montella attributed this to the players' clear understanding of what needed to be done on the pitch.

"If we weren't a team that knew what it was doing, we wouldn't have been able to change the flow of the match," he said.

The head coach did not hide that he considers the sharp criticism directed at the players during the tournament to be unfair.

"I believe my players did not deserve such harsh criticism. That is why I am very happy they achieved this victory," Montella added.

The specialist expressed hope that Turkey would not have to wait many more years to qualify for the next World Cup.

"I hope Turkey won't have to wait another 24 years to qualify for the World Cup," journalist Ibrahim Haskoloğlu quoted Montella.

As a reminder, despite defeating the USA, the Turkey national team finished last in the group stage with 3 points and failed to reach the playoffs.

Vincenzo MontellaTurkeyUSAIbrahim Haskoloğlu
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