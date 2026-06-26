Mrs. Perihan Honored for Cleaning the Flag (Video)

·45·World
Mrs. Perihan Honored for Cleaning the Flag (Video)

Mrs. Perihan, who gained widespread attention on social media for her high respect for the national flag in Turkey, was received by officials.

During the meeting, officials specifically recognized her reverence for the Turkish flag, her civic responsibility, and her actions as an example for the youth. Sincere gratitude was expressed to Mrs. Perihan, noting that such virtues serve to strengthen patriotism and national values in society.

As a reminder, a video showing Mrs. Perihan carefully cleaning the flag had previously gone viral on social media, receiving warm reactions from thousands of users. Many highly praised her respect for the state symbol, citing this action as a model for others.

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