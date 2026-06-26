Kazakhstanis Join Search for 6-Year-Old Boy Swept Away by Kyrgyzstan River

Rescuers and volunteers from Kazakhstan have joined the efforts to find a 6-year-old boy swept away by the strong current of a mountain river in Kyrgyzstan. For several days, hundreds of people have continued the search in hopes of finding the child alive.

The tragedy occurred on June 23. A car carrying two families plunged into a mountain river. Two women and three children were rescued, but a 12-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were swept away by the current.

The body of the young girl was later recovered. Rescuers are currently examining several kilometers along the riverbank and further expanding the search area.

There is currently no official information regarding the fate of the boy.