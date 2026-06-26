Body of Uzbek Woman Found in Kyrgyz River

·5·World
Body of Uzbek Woman Found in Kyrgyz River

A road accident in the Toktogul district of Kyrgyzstan ended in tragedy. An Uzbek citizen died after a car plunged into the Chichqon River. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, Sputnik Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is reported that the incident occurred on June 22 of this year. There were four people in the car: three men and one 45-year-old woman.

According to preliminary information, the three men managed to exit the water independently. However, the woman was swept away by the strong current of the river.

Search and rescue operations lasted for several days. Four days later, rescuers found the woman's body and handed it over to law enforcement officers.

Currently, relevant authorities are conducting additional investigations into all circumstances of the incident and how the car ended up in the river.

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