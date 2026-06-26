Asus Unveils World's Most Expensive Mini PC: Priced Like an Electric Car

Asus, known in the computer technology market for its high-performance devices, has unveiled an exclusive mini PC model to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand. Named the ROG NUC 20th Anniversary Edition, this device has attracted the attention of the tech world not only for its compact size but also for its record-breaking price. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, this anniversary edition went on sale in the Chinese market for 44,000 yuan, or approximately 6,480 US dollars. For comparison, this amount could purchase a compact city electric car in China. Such a high price is explained by the limited production run and the latest technological developments integrated into the device.

Unparalleled Power and Exclusive Design

The new mini PC features a semi-transparent chassis in a blend of black and gold, with a volume of only 3 liters. Inside the device is a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24 GB GDDR7 memory. Such technical specifications represent unprecedented power for the mini PC segment.

The main technical specifications of the device include:

64 GB RAM (DDR5-6400), expandable up to 128 GB;

2 TB PCIe Gen6 NVMe SSD storage;

Cooling system consisting of a Vapor Chamber and three fans;

Power supply via an external block with 380 W.

Asus engineers also paid special attention to the device's ergonomics. The kit includes a special removable base that uses a built-in accelerometer to detect whether the computer is in a horizontal or vertical position and adjusts system operation accordingly. This allows the user to maximize desk space.

Modern Interfaces and Connectivity

Despite its small size, the ROG NUC 20th Anniversary Edition is equipped with a wide range of ports. The front panel features USB-A, USB-C, and an audio connector, while the rear has Thunderbolt 4, four USB-A (10 Gbps), two HDMI 2.1, and two DisplayPort 2.1 ports. A 2.5G Ethernet network is also provided.

Wireless connectivity is handled by Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 modules, ensuring maximum speed for online gaming and large data transfers. According to experts, this model is not intended for mass use, but is a symbolic product for brand enthusiasts and collectors.

This mini PC can easily serve not only for gaming but also for complex graphics processing and working with AI algorithms. So far, no official information has been provided regarding global market sales or pricing in other regions.