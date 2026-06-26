Did Qatar "Buy" Fans for World Cup 2026? Shocking Investigation

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Did Qatar "Buy" Fans for World Cup 2026? Shocking Investigation

Unexpected secrets behind the stands have been revealed during the World Cup 2026 matches. According to a report by the prestigious online publication "The Telegraph", the Qatar Football Association paid "its own fans" to support its national team and fill the stadiums.

For context, in the World Cup 2026 matches, the Qatar national team competed in Group B against Canada, Switzerland, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, finishing last in fourth place. However, the "support show" in the stands seems to have cost them dearly.

Free Travel and "Fan Packs"

According to source data, nearly a thousand Qatari citizens received a special service package to watch the World Cup matches from the stadium. This package included the following amenities:

  • Flight costs were fully covered;

  • Accommodation in a hotel located near the stadium was provided;

  • Match tickets were provided absolutely free of charge.

Additionally, before the matches began, these "fans" were distributed a special "fan pack" consisting of special T-shirts, caps, and sunglasses in the national team's colors.

"First Time Seeing Football in a Stadium": Fake Fans

The most intriguing part of the scandal is that a group of "fans" who passionately supported the Qatar national team during the group stages turned out to be citizens of the USA and Mexico.

When journalists interviewed them directly, some of these "fans" admitted that they were watching a football match live in a stadium for the first time in their lives.

While this paid tactic by the Qatar Football Association managed to gather a crowd in the stands, unfortunately, it could not help change the national team's unsuccessful performance on the pitch.

QatarCanadaSwitzerlandMexicoThe Telegraph
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