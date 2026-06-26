Milan Appoints New Manager: Ruud Gullit Warns of Risk to Christian Pulisic

The management of the Italian club Milan has decided to bring in Ruben Amorim to lead the team. The Portuguese specialist, who faced failure at Manchester United, will now try his luck at San Siro. However, club legend Ruud Gullit is concerned that this appointment could bring unexpected problems for the team's current leaders, particularly Christian Pulisic. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

In an interview with GOAL, Gullit emphasized that Ruben Amorim's tactical approach could be "very dangerous" for Milan. In his view, the manager's insistence on imposing his favorite 3-4-3 formation could negatively impact the performance of players who rely on individual skill, such as Christian Pulisic.

Tactical changes and potential risks

Ruben Amorim achieved only 24 victories in 61 matches during his tenure at Manchester United (a 38.1% success rate). His main mistake in England was attempting to apply a rigid system without considering the capabilities of the players in the squad. Gullit suggests that this exact issue could prove costly for Milan as well.

"Pulisic has brought a lot of value to Milan. He has saved the team in many situations with his individual skill. I hope Amorim uses him correctly. But I am always in favor of being cautious in such situations. You should look at the players you have first, then create the tactics. If you force a system the team has never played, you can extinguish the players' self-confidence. This is very dangerous," says the Dutch legend.

A new era for Milan

After parting ways with Massimiliano Allegri, Milan's management has placed their trust in Amorim to take the team to a new level. Allegri left his post after failing to secure a Champions League spot last season. Now, the Portuguese specialist faces the task of not only delivering results but also preserving the potential of stars like Christian Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic is currently an integral part of Milan's attacking line. If Amorim does not deviate from his rigid tactical views, the USA national team captain could find himself in an uncomfortable position or nailed to the bench. This would inevitably impact the club's overall results.

For now, Milan fans and experts are awaiting Amorim's debut in Serie A. Whether he has learned from his mistakes in Manchester will become clear in the upcoming matches. Italian football is known for its tactical complexity, which presents both an opportunity and a great challenge for the new manager.