Vitaliy Denisov reveals Uzbekistan's main problem

The Uzbekistan national team faced strong opponents in the first two matches of its first-ever World Cup. Our representatives lost 1-3 to Colombia and 0-5 to Portugal.

Former national team player Vitaliy Denisov shared his thoughts on these results and the work of head coach Fabio Cannavaro.

Denisov noted that the Italian specialist was not given enough time to instill a new tactical style in the team and select players specifically suited for this system.

«Fabio Cannavaro didn't have enough time to implement a new style of play in the Uzbekistan national team and select players fitting this tactic. You cannot adapt to a three-defender system in one day», he said.

According to the former footballer, such a tactical scheme requires specific characteristics from the players. The coaching staff did not have the opportunity to fully form the system in a short period.

«To use this scheme consistently, you need players with certain attributes. The coaching staff didn't have time to fully implement everything. It is what it is», Denisov added.

He also stated that he does not agree with the idea that the result would have certainly changed if there had been another coach instead of Cannavaro.

«We cannot say for sure that the result would have been different if another coach had worked in his place. No one can give a reliable answer to this question», said the former Uzbekistan national team defender.

As a reminder, the decisive match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo will take place on June 28 in the USA.

The match, which is of great importance for both teams, will start at 04:30 Tashkent time.