US-based Tesla has settled a lawsuit involving a death linked to its Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistance system. This incident further intensifies debates over the safety of autopilot systems and could impact the company's technological reputation. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Bloomberg, the lawsuit stems from a tragic accident in 2023. At the time, 71-year-old Jona Story had exited his vehicle to help manage traffic around another accident caused by sun glare, when a Tesla Model Y struck him. The deceased's daughter filed a claim against Tesla and the driver.

The financial terms and details of the settlement have not yet been disclosed. However, while this agreement may slightly reduce legal pressure on Tesla, the primary risk remains. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is continuing its investigations into the incident.

Technical Failures and Federal Investigations

In 2024, the NHTSA launched a special investigation into Tesla's FSD (Supervised) software. This was triggered by four major collisions occurring in low-visibility conditions, including sun glare, fog, or dust. The case involving Jona Story was included in this list.

The federal agency stated that the goal of the investigation is to evaluate the automated system's ability to detect and respond correctly to difficult weather and lighting conditions on the road. By March 2026, the investigation was upgraded to an "engineering analysis" stage, indicating the severity of the problem.

The NHTSA report indicates that available data shows deficiencies in the Tesla system's ability to detect degraded visibility and warn the driver in time. This could pose a serious risk not only to drivers but also to pedestrians.

Potential Consequences for the Company

Despite the closure of the lawsuit, federal investigations are not over. If the NHTSA finds a systemic defect in the system, Tesla could be forced to recall hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles. This would be a significant blow to the company both financially and reputationally.

Furthermore, in October 2025, the agency launched another investigation into other aspects of the FSD system. This was based on numerous complaints about the software failing to obey red lights or incorrectly crossing lanes. As interest in Tesla vehicles grows in the Uzbekistan market, such safety issues serve as a warning to local users.