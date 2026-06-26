Plane crashes into skyscraper in Beijing: horrific footage released

A small plane crashed into one of the tallest skyscrapers in Beijing. As a result of the incident, debris from the building was scattered across the streets. Foreign media are reporting this.

It was reported that the incident occurred on Friday around 18:00 local time. A single-engine, two-seater Chinese-made B-12PP model light aircraft crashed into Beijing's tallest — 109-story CITIC Tower (China Zun) building.

Videos circulating on social networks show several broken windows in the building, the tail section of the plane on the ground, and debris scattered around. Additionally, all people were immediately evacuated due to thick smoke rising from the building.

According to preliminary data, the plane took off approximately 30 minutes before the incident from Shifosi Airportand was planned to return to the same airport. However, for certain reasons, it deviated from the designated route. The flight tracking system lost the plane's signal near Beijing's East Fifth Ring Road.

Following the incident, several roads leading to the skyscraper were temporarily closed. Witnesses say that police and emergency services quickly took control of the area. It is also reported that law enforcement agencies restricted people at the scene from taking photos and videos, and some videos posted on social networks were deleted shortly after.

Currently, an official investigation is underway to determine why the plane deviated from its designated route and what caused the accident.