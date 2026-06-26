Execution enters Florida history: oldest prisoner executed

In the US state of Florida, the death penalty was carried out for 74-year-old Dusty Ray Spencer. Thus, he became the oldest prisoner executed in the state's history.

Spencer was found guilty of stabbing his wife, Karen Spencer, to death in 1992. The sentence was carried out via lethal injection at a Florida state prison on June 25.

According to reports, nine prisoners have been executed in Florida so far this year.

Additionally, another 74-year-old prisoner, Dennis Sochor, is scheduled to be executed next month.