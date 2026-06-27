Argentina to face Cape Verde in the Round of 16

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Argentina to face Cape Verde in the Round of 16

The opponent for the reigning world champions, the Argentina national team, in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup has been determined.

Argentina finished first in Group J to secure their place in the playoffs. Their next opponent will be Cape Verde, who are participating in the World Cup for the first time.

The African representatives finished second in Group H after recording three draws. Thus, Cape Verde achieved a historic result by reaching the knockout stage in their debut World Cup.

The Round of 16 match between Argentina and Cape Verde will take place on July 3 in Miami. While the reigning champions are the favorites, Cape Verde proved they are no easy opponent by remaining unbeaten in the group stage.

Spain, who finished first in Group H, will face the runner-up of Group J in the Round of 16.

Austria and Algeria are fighting for this spot. Therefore, Spain's playoff opponent will be determined after the final group stage matches.

ArgentinaCape VerdeMiamiSpainAustria
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