Shomurodov: "Our main goal is to make our people happy with a victory"

·46·Sport
Shomurodov: "Our main goal is to make our people happy with a victory"

Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov shared his thoughts ahead of the crucial Matchday 3 clash against DR Congo in the 2026 World Cup group stage.

The striker emphasized that the team's primary objective is to bring joy to the people of Uzbekistan with their first victory.

"Our main goal is to make the people who support us happy. We have scored our first goal at the World Cup; now our task is to secure the first win," said Shomurodov.

The captain also noted that the team would not focus solely on attacking while neglecting the defense.

"While striving to score, we don't want to forget the back line. It is important for us to play with discipline and, first and foremost, achieve victory," he added.

Shomurodov stated that the team fully feels the support of the fans.

"We felt the support not only from those in the stadium but also from our fans in Uzbekistan. We are grateful to them and will try to make them happy in the next match," the Uzbekistan FA press service quoted the player.

The match between Uzbekistan and DR Congo will kick off on June 28 at 04:30 Tashkent time. The African side has 1 point, while Uzbekistan, led by Fabio Cannavaro, is yet to earn a point.

Eldor ShomurodovUzbekistanDR CongoFabio CannavaroUFA
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