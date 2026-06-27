Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte suffers severe injury: Uruguayan star could be out for a long time

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Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte suffers severe injury: Uruguayan star could be out for a long time

Manchester United and Uruguay national team midfielder Manuel Ugarte has faced a serious problem following an unsuccessful participation in the World Cup. Along with the Uruguayan national team leaving the tournament, the player himself was forced to leave the pitch on a stretcher and in tears. According to preliminary reports, a knee injury could sideline the footballer from professional football for a long period. This is reported by Goal.com reports states.

The incident occurred in the 44th minute of the decisive match against Spain. Manuel Ugarte twisted his knee as a result of an accidental collision with his teammate Mathias Olivera. This was an unexpected blow for the midfielder, who had been in excellent sporting form leading up to the game and had won all his duels during the match. According to Goal.com, the player's condition is causing serious concern among the club's doctors.

Collapse of transfer plans

This injury is a major blow not only to the player's career but also to Manchester United's summer transfer strategy. The club management had planned to fundamentally renew the squad using the funds from the sale of Manuel Ugarte. Now, the player's entry into a long-term rehabilitation process could completely change these plans.

According to famous insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United officials are currently contacting the player's representatives to determine the severity of the injury. If medical examinations show that surgery is necessary, the player will certainly be out for at least six months. This would cause other teams interested in buying him to withdraw from negotiations.

The club's financial situation and the issue of registering new players are also now in question. Manuel Ugarte was seen as one of the team's primary sellable assets. Now, the club management will be forced to consider backup options to fill the budget, namely selling other players.

The Uruguayan footballer is expected to undergo an in-depth medical examination early next week. The scanning results will determine the extent of the damage to the knee ligaments. This is an unexpected loss for Manchester United fans and the coaching staff, as the team aimed to raise funds through transfers to strengthen the midfield ahead of the next season.

No official statement has been made regarding the player's recovery period yet, but specialists emphasize that such injuries usually require a long time. Finding new financial sources before the summer transfer window closes has become the top priority for Manchester United.

Manchester UnitedManuel UgarteUruguayInjuryTransfers
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