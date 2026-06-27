Vozinha: "I will give my all to prevent Messi from scoring"

·2·Sport
Vozinha: "I will give my all to prevent Messi from scoring"

Cape Verde national team goalkeeper Vozinha shared his thoughts ahead of the crucial clash against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup round of 16.

The experienced keeper called Argentina captain Lionel Messi the greatest player in football history. At the same time, he emphasized that he would put all his strength into stopping the famous forward on the pitch.

"Messi is the greatest footballer of all time. Any team would be nervous having to face him," said Vozinha.

The goalkeeper described playing on the same pitch as Messi as a great dream and an honor.

"Sharing the pitch with Messi himself is a dream. One day I will tell my children with pride that I played against him," he added.

Despite this, Vozinha stressed that there would be no concessions to the opponent on the field.

"I know it's almost impossible to stop him. But I will do everything in my power and give my all to ensure Messi doesn't score against me," Goal Verse reported.

Argentina advanced to the playoff stage after finishing first in Group J. Cape Verde took second place in Group H, leaving Uruguay behind.

The round of 16 match between Argentina and Cape Verde will take place on June 29.

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