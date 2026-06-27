Shooting after Norway-France match: four injured

A worrying incident occurred after the match between the national teams of Norway and France as part of the 2026 World Cup.

Following the match, which ended in a 4-1 victory for France, a shooting took place in an area where hundreds of fans had gathered. According to preliminary reports, at least four people were shot.

The match was held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA.

The Massachusetts Police Department reported that several calls regarding a shooting were received near midnight on Friday.

ABC News quoted a police statement: "Police officers arriving at the scene found at least four citizens with gunshot wounds at the intersection of Main Street and Park Street."

All the injured were taken to the hospital. No official information regarding their condition has been provided yet.

Additionally, there are no reports of anyone being detained in connection with the shooting. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the details of the incident.

For reference, the 2026 World Cup is being held from June 11 to July 19 in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. The current world champion is the Argentina national team.