Spain's unbeaten run reaches 34 games, setting a new record

·49·Sport
Spain's unbeaten run reaches 34 games, setting a new record

The Spain national team achieved a historic result by defeating Uruguay 1-0 in the 3rd round of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

Following this victory, 'La Roja's' unbeaten streak in official matches has reached 34 games. In doing so, the Spanish national team has set a new world record.

Previously, the best record belonged to the Brazil national team. The South American side went undefeated in 33 consecutive official matches between 1993 and 1998.

Spain has now surpassed this mark by one match, etching their name into football history.

For reference, the Spaniards last suffered a defeat on March 28, 2023, when the team lost to Scotland in the Euro 2024 qualifying stage.

Since then, Spain has remained unbeaten in official competitions. The team will now look to extend this historic streak in the World Cup knockout stage.

SpainUruguayBrazilScotland
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