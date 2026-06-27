Swatch seeks $170 million in damages from Samsung

·27·Technology
Swatch seeks $170 million in damages from Samsung

The long-standing legal dispute between the famous Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group and South Korean tech giant Samsung has entered a new phase. The Swiss company is seeking $170 million in compensation, claiming that the design of digital watch faces created for Samsung smartwatches infringed on its trademarks. According to Reuters, this case could become one of the largest trademark protection trials in UK history. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The dispute concerns apps designed for Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatches. These apps allowed users to install digital watch faces that mimicked the classic designs of Omega, Tissot, and other prestigious brands within the Swatch Group. In 2022, the High Court in London found Samsung guilty of infringing trademark rights.

Design theft and licensing issues

The court proceedings are currently focused solely on determining the amount of damages. According to calculations by Swatch Group experts, the $170 million figure corresponds to the hypothetical licensing fee for using the designs of ten brands. The company set such a high amount considering the recognition and commercial value of its brands. The Swiss are concerned that their traditional watchmaking art is being devalued through digital copies.

Samsung strongly opposes these claims. According to the Financial Times, the tech giant considers the requested compensation amount excessive and unfounded. Company representatives believe that the existence of digital watch faces did not cause serious damage to the traditional watch market and that such a large fine is unfair.

Brand prestige and market strategy

Interestingly, Swatch Group consciously decided not to enter the full-scale smartwatch market. Company management considers maintaining the prestige of traditional mechanical and quartz watches a priority. Tissot management emphasized that the mass use of their designs on digital devices damages the exclusivity and prestige of Swiss watches.

This court decision is of great importance not only in the UK but globally. According to Reuters analysts, the final verdict in London could directly influence a similar lawsuit filed by Swatch against Samsung in the US. This is expected to create a new precedent for the protection of intellectual property in the tech world.

Court hearings are currently ongoing, and a final decision is expected in the coming months. If the court rules in favor of Swatch, it will provide a strong incentive for other traditional brands to protect their intellectual property from tech platforms.

SwatchSamsungSmartwatchDesignLawsuit
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