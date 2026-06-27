Mysterious Lake in Tanzania: Where Birds Turn to Stone

In Tanzania, there is a place that resembles another planet, astonishing tourists and scientists with its extraordinary nature. This is Lake Natron. Due to the extremely high concentration of salt and alkali in its water, the lake's surface turns a blood-red color under the influence of microorganisms at certain times.

Another unique feature of Lake Natron is that the carcasses of birds and bats that perish here become coated in minerals from the water, turning them into stone-like statues. For this reason, the lake is cited as one of the most mysterious and eerie natural sites in the world.

Nearby stands the Ol Doinyo Lengai volcano. The local Maasai people call it the "Mountain of God." This volcano is one of the few active volcanoes on Earth and is famous for emitting a unique black lava.

Most surprisingly, amidst such an extraordinary and even frightening landscape, thousands of pink flamingos nest and breed every year. Because the salty and alkaline environment is inhospitable to many other predators, this area has become a safe haven for flamingos.

Many imagine Tanzania only for its safaris and wildlife. In reality, the country possesses unique natural wonders that resemble fantastic movies and are rarely found anywhere else in the world.