Asian Tech Giants Respond to US AI Export Restrictions

Global competition in the field of AI has reached a new stage. Following the US government's ban on the export of Anthropic's most powerful Mythos and Fable 5 models, Asian startups have begun moving to fill this gap. Companies from China and Japan have introduced their own alternatives to reduce dependence on American technologies. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports that.

Specifically, China's leading cybersecurity representative, 360, announced a new AI tool called Tulongfeng. Developers claim that this model can easily compete with Anthropic's Mythos system in terms of capabilities. Mythos is currently considered so powerful and strategically important that the Donald Trump administration has strictly prohibited its export from the US.

New developments from Japan and China

Japan's Sakana AI startup has also launched its model called Fugu (meaning "pufferfish" in Japanese). Company representatives told TechCrunch that this model not only rivals Fable 5 but also has the ability to coordinate other models via various API interfaces. This makes it highly convenient for complex agentic systems.

While Sakana AI representatives call the release of the new product coinciding with US bans a "coincidence," they are advertising it on their website under the slogan "advanced capabilities safe from export controls." This promises technological independence free from political restrictions for businesses and government agencies in the region.

Sakana AI was founded in 2023 by former Google researchers Ren Ito, Llion Jones, and David Ha. The models they create are distinguished by their ability to work efficiently with small datasets and are specifically adapted to the Japanese language and culture. This makes the product more attractive in the local market compared to American neural networks.

Geopolitical consequences and the future of AI

Although new models are emerging, experts do not expect the Asian market to completely decouple from US technologies. Sakana AI co-founder Ren Ito, speaking at the G7 summit, emphasized that US models remain important for Asia, but Washington must maintain technological access for its allies.

The current situation is shaping up as follows:

The US is blocking the most powerful AI models (Mythos, Fable 5) on grounds of national security;

China (360) and Japan (Sakana AI) are rapidly bringing their alternatives to market;

Regional companies prefer technologies protected from political sanctions;

New technological hubs are forming, breaking the monopoly in the AI field.

Experts believe that such export restrictions may reduce the global market share of US companies in the long run and accelerate the development of independent AI ecosystems in other countries.