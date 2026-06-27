Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot: From Childhood Idol to Close Friendship

·44·Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot: From Childhood Idol to Close Friendship

Jacinto Teixeira, father of Portugal national team and Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot, spoke about the unique relationship between his son and the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. According to him, a simple childhood interest and admiration evolved over time into a strong professional friendship. This relationship reached a new level especially after Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

For Dalot, who is currently participating in a major tournament with the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo is not just a teammate, but a role model for life. In an interview with O Jogo, the player's father noted that posters of Cristiano Ronaldo are still hanging in his son's room. This signifies the young defender's loyalty to his idol.

Side by side with the idol

"Cristiano has always been an idol for Diogo. Even though he doesn't live with us now, I still keep the Ronaldo pictures pasted behind the wardrobes and doors in his room," says the player's father. In his opinion, Ronaldo may have seen his own youth in Dalot—specifically traits like hard work, responsibility, and resilience.

The closeness between Dalot and Ronaldo is evident not only off the pitch but also during the game. For example, after Cristiano Ronaldo scored against the Uzbekistan national team, many noticed him running toward the bench specifically to hug Dalot. This moment became an unforgettable event for the player's father.

According to statistics, these two players have appeared together 28 times in Portugal colors since the Euro 2020 tournament. Interestingly, Dalot has provided only one assist for one of Ronaldo's 145 international goals. Nevertheless, their mutual understanding on the pitch is highly valued.

Competition and Discipline

Diogo Dalot is distinguished not only by his talent but also by his discipline. He strictly follows Ronaldo's advice on nutrition and physical recovery. This is greatly helping his growth as a professional. Eight seasons of experience at Manchester United have turned him into a versatile defender capable of playing on both flanks.

Although Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martinez currently shows more trust in Joao Cancelo on the right flank, Dalot is ready to enter the pitch at any moment. His father stated that his son is in peak physical and mental sporting form and believes he will secure a place in the starting lineup during the tournament.

Cristiano RonaldoDiogo DalotPortugalManchester UnitedFootball
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