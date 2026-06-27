OnePlus Aims to Revolutionize Budget Segment: New Smartphone with 8000 mAh Battery

OnePlus, known in the smartphone market for its high-performance devices, is preparing to set new standards in the budget model segment. The first "live" photos of the OnePlus N6 model, which has not yet been officially presented, have appeared online. The device is expected to attract significant attention due to its record-breaking battery life and affordable price. This is reported by Ixbt.com report says.

The photos released by well-known insider Abhishek Yadav show not only the appearance of the smartphone but also its full package. While many manufacturers today are reducing package contents, the OnePlus N6 will have a rich set. A charging block, USB cable, and a special case will be included with the device.

Technical Specifications and Capabilities

According to ixbt.com, the main advantage of the new smartphone is its massive 8000 mAh battery. This is a rare feature for modern smartphones, ensuring the device can operate for several days without charging. Additionally, the battery supports 45 W fast charging technology.

The hardware is expected to be based on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. This chipset guarantees mid-range performance and stable operation on 5G networks. The company did not compromise on the display: the OnePlus N6 model will be equipped with an AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and high-quality visuals.

Main camera: 50 megapixel sensor;

Front camera: 8 megapixel selfie module;

Battery: 8000 mAh, 45 W charging;

Screen: AMOLED, 120 Hz.

The official presentation of the smartphone is scheduled for June 30 of this year in India. According to initial data, the price of the device will not exceed 20 thousand Indian rupees (approximately 210 US dollars). This will make it one of the most competitive models in its category.

This model is also very relevant for the Uzbekistan market. Users in our country primarily prefer affordable smartphones with long battery life and high-quality screens. If OnePlus maintains this pricing policy, the new model could become a serious competitor to Redmi and Samsung devices.

It is worth noting that insider Abhishek Yadav had previously accurately leaked information about the Xiaomi Mi 10T series before its release. Therefore, these reports about the OnePlus N6 are considered highly credible.