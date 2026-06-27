Lionel Messi to Start on Bench: Unexpected Rotation in Argentina Squad

Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni has officially confirmed that captain Lionel Messi will not start in the upcoming match against Jordan. For the "Albiceleste", who have already secured their place in the playoffs by completing their group stage objectives early, this game provides an opportunity to test the squad. According to Goal.com, news reports.

The coaching staff made this decision to preserve the 37-year-old forward's physical condition and avoid unnecessary overload. According to Goal.com, Lionel Messi is expected to enter the pitch only in the second half of the match in Dallas. This decision not only gives the star player a rest but also creates an opportunity for bench players to prove themselves.

Squad Changes and New Tactical Schemes

In a departure from his usual routine, Lionel Scaloni shared his lineup plans during the press conference. He emphasized that every member of the team deserves to play and such rotations are necessary to strengthen team spirit. The coach hopes the team's style of play will remain unchanged even in the absence of its leaders.

In the attack, in the absence of Lionel Messi, we may see the duo of Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez. Scaloni stated that the collaboration of these two forwards will be implemented provided it does not affect the team's balance. This experiment could be an important tactical option for future decisive matches.

Additionally, clarity was provided regarding the situation of defender Cristian Romero. The player, who was previously injured, is training under a separate program. According to the coach, the injury turned out to be much milder than expected, which is positive news for Argentina fans.

Although the result of this match will not affect Argentina's position in the tournament standings, it is important for the players to maintain their sporting form before the playoffs. Resting experienced players like Lionel Messi will serve to increase their effectiveness in the decisive stages of the tournament.