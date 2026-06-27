Abduqodir Husanov's Earnings Revealed

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Abduqodir Husanov's Earnings Revealed
In brief

Uzbekistan national team defender Abduqodir Husanov has achieved a significant milestone by entering the Forbes Sport list of the highest-earning footballers. Ranked thirty-eighth among players from nations competing in the 2026 World Cup, Husanov is the only Uzbek athlete to make the cut. His total annual income is estimated at 6.2 million dollars, combining his professional salary with lucrative advertising deals, including a partnership with Puma and his own energy drink brand. While global icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the rankings with massive earnings, Husanov's inclusion highlights his rising status and commercial appeal on the international stage as he continues to excel in his career.

Abduqodir Husanov, defender for the Uzbekistan national team and Manchester City, has entered the highest-earning footballers ranking compiled by Forbes Sport.

Husanov ranked 38th in a list featuring players from the 48 national teams participating in the 2026 World Cup. He is the only Uzbek footballer to make the ranking.

According to the publication's calculations, Abduqodir Husanov's total annual income amounts to $6.2 million. Of this, $5 million comes from his salary and football activities, while the remaining $1.2 million is derived from advertising contracts, commercial projects, and other income sources.

Forbes Sport noted that one of Husanov's primary partners is Puma. The ranking also took into account the 'AK45' energy drink brand launched by the footballer in 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list with annual earnings of $280 million. Lionel Messi followed in second with $130 million, and Kylian Mbappe took third place with $95 million.

Abduqodir HusanovManchester CityUzbekistanForbes SportPuma
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