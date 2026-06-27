Abduqodir Husanov's Earnings Revealed

Abduqodir Husanov, defender for the Uzbekistan national team and Manchester City, has entered the highest-earning footballers ranking compiled by Forbes Sport.

Husanov ranked 38th in a list featuring players from the 48 national teams participating in the 2026 World Cup. He is the only Uzbek footballer to make the ranking.

According to the publication's calculations, Abduqodir Husanov's total annual income amounts to $6.2 million. Of this, $5 million comes from his salary and football activities, while the remaining $1.2 million is derived from advertising contracts, commercial projects, and other income sources.

Forbes Sport noted that one of Husanov's primary partners is Puma. The ranking also took into account the 'AK45' energy drink brand launched by the footballer in 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list with annual earnings of $280 million. Lionel Messi followed in second with $130 million, and Kylian Mbappe took third place with $95 million.