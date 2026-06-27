Cape Verde Makes History to Face Lionel Messi and Argentina

A new page has been opened in the history of the World Cup: the Cape Verde national team has become the smallest nation to qualify for the knockout stage. After gritty performances in the group stage, the team from the Atlantic islands will face the reigning world champions Argentina and the legendary Lionel Messi in the round of 16. This was reported by Goal.com reporting .

The historic achievement was recorded after the match against Saudi Arabia in Houston. After the match ended in a 0-0 draw, the players gathered in the center of the pitch, anxiously following the result of the game between Spain and Uruguay on their mobile phones. Spain's victory propelled Cape Verde to the next stage as the second-place team in Group H.

It is noteworthy that Cape Verde finished the group stage undefeated. While they played to a goalless draw with Spain, they recorded a fighting 2-2 result against Uruguay. These results show that the team did not reach the playoffs by chance, but demonstrated genuine resilience.

The path toward big dreams

The team captain and 40-year-old veteran goalkeeper Vozinha could not hide his emotions after this success. He noted that many did not believe the representatives of this small nation could achieve even a single victory. However, Cape Verde was able to fully demonstrate its technical and tactical potential on the pitch.

"We didn't come here just for a draw; we always want to win. Saudi Arabia is a strong opponent, but we had more possession and created more chances. Now, playing against Lionel Messi and Argentina is a dream come true for every footballer," Vozinha said in an interview with Goal.com.

This achievement has become a source of pride not only for the island's inhabitants but also for the Cape Verde diaspora spread across the world. According to Vozinha, the team members grew up with hardships and learned resilience from their ancestors. This spirit allows them to compete on equal terms with major nations on the pitch.

What to expect from the clash with Argentina?

While this match may seem like just another step for the Argentina national team, "fighter" teams like Cape Verde can always deliver unexpected surprises. The match against the star-studded squad led by Lionel Messi is the most important game in the history of the islanders.

Cape Verde's footballers will take the field to make themselves known to the world and prove that small nations are also capable of great achievements. They are defending the honor not only of their country but of minority peoples worldwide. Now, all fans' attention is focused on the confrontation between Lionel Messi and this brave "tiny" team.