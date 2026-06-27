Ramin Rezaian in tears: "People of Iran, please forgive us"

·78·Sport
Ramin Rezaian in tears: "People of Iran, please forgive us"

The group stage match between Egypt and Iran at the 2026 World Cup ended in a 1-1 draw. Ramin Rezaian, who scored for the Persians, could not hold back his emotions and burst into tears after the game.

Iran scored again in the 90+6 minute, but the goal was disallowed, complicating the team's chances of securing a spot in the knockout stage.

"What can I say? I don't know why this is happening. It's just bad luck. Once, twice, three times, four times, five times... I hope we advance to the next stage and our people feel joy again. Because they deserve even better," said Rezaian.

The footballer emphasized that the team members gave their all on the pitch and their main goal was to make the Iranian people happy.

"We gave everything. Our only desire was to make our people happy. For three months, we have been fighting without expecting any reward or recognition. Every player in this team is honorable, has a strong character, and is loyal to their homeland," he said.

Rezaian also apologized to the Iranian fans.

"People of Iran, we love you very much. Please forgive us. The only thing I can say is — forgive us. We are all deeply sorry. We played good football, but I don't know where we went wrong. You deserve the best things in the world," the player added.

For reference, Iran finished third in the group with 3 points. The team will now monitor results in other groups to see if they advance to the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Ramin RizayanEgyptIran
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