Ivan Perishich speaks out ahead of do-or-die clash against Ghana

The final round of the 2026 World Cup group stage is becoming a real test for the Croatia national team. One of the team's most experienced and leading players, Ivan Perishich participated in a press conference ahead of the crucial match against Ghana, discussing the team's current state and the opponent's secrets.

Little time, huge responsibility

The biggest problem for the Croatians right now is physical condition. Perishich did not hide how the team prepared in a short amount of time:

«These days, we focused mainly on the players' recovery process. To be honest, we had very little time for training. Now we will analyze the opponent thoroughly, go onto the pitch, and do everything in our power. We understand very well what task lies ahead and what is required of us. But to achieve the goal, we must perform much better than in the first two games».

The opponent is dangerous, but they may change tactics

Perishich described the Ghana national team as having a strong character. However, the fact that the opponent has already secured their objective may influence the game:

Disciplined defense: «Ghana is a disciplined, very good team. In the first two matches, they organized their game from a very deep defense».

Unexpected surprises: «They have already secured their ticket to the next stage. Therefore, perhaps they will change something in their style of play this time? In any case, we must be ready for any unexpected surprises and any situation».

What is the group situation?

The fight for a quarter-final spot in this group has reached a boiling point. Croatia may need only a victory to reach the play-offs.

National Team Points Situation England 4 Very high chance Ghana 4 Play-off spot secured Croatia 3 Needs only a victory Panama 0 Chance lost

Will the Croatians overcome this hurdle, or will Ghana knock them out of the tournament? The fiery battle on the pitch will tell!