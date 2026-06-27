Ivan Perishich speaks out ahead of do-or-die clash against Ghana

·41·Sport
Ivan Perishich speaks out ahead of do-or-die clash against Ghana

The final round of the 2026 World Cup group stage is becoming a real test for the Croatia national team. One of the team's most experienced and leading players, Ivan Perishich participated in a press conference ahead of the crucial match against Ghana, discussing the team's current state and the opponent's secrets.

Little time, huge responsibility

The biggest problem for the Croatians right now is physical condition. Perishich did not hide how the team prepared in a short amount of time:

«These days, we focused mainly on the players' recovery process. To be honest, we had very little time for training. Now we will analyze the opponent thoroughly, go onto the pitch, and do everything in our power. We understand very well what task lies ahead and what is required of us. But to achieve the goal, we must perform much better than in the first two games».

The opponent is dangerous, but they may change tactics

Perishich described the Ghana national team as having a strong character. However, the fact that the opponent has already secured their objective may influence the game:

  • Disciplined defense: «Ghana is a disciplined, very good team. In the first two matches, they organized their game from a very deep defense».

  • Unexpected surprises: «They have already secured their ticket to the next stage. Therefore, perhaps they will change something in their style of play this time? In any case, we must be ready for any unexpected surprises and any situation».

What is the group situation?

The fight for a quarter-final spot in this group has reached a boiling point. Croatia may need only a victory to reach the play-offs.

National Team

Points

Situation

England

4

Very high chance

Ghana

4

Play-off spot secured

Croatia

3

Needs only a victory

Panama

0

Chance lost

Will the Croatians overcome this hurdle, or will Ghana knock them out of the tournament? The fiery battle on the pitch will tell!

Ivan PerishichCroatiaGhana
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Araujo didn't play a single minute in two consecutive World CupsAraujo didn't play a single minute in two consecutive World CupsToday, 21:30Semenyo: "We must defend together for 90 minutes against Croatia"Semenyo: "We must defend together for 90 minutes against Croatia"Today, 20:30Senegal's Victory Over Iraq Remembered Through a Photographer's StorySenegal's Victory Over Iraq Remembered Through a Photographer's StoryToday, 19:39Uzbekistan vs DR Congo Match to be Screened on Big Screens in TashkentUzbekistan vs DR Congo Match to be Screened on Big Screens in TashkentToday, 19:37Jamie Carragher: "Spain are no longer the main favorites for me"Jamie Carragher: "Spain are no longer the main favorites for me"Today, 19:10WC 2026: Norway vs France 1:4 (Watch Goals)WC 2026: Norway vs France 1:4 (Watch Goals)Today, 19:06
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar