WC-2026: Martins reveals secret plan ahead of Colombia clash

A high-stakes clash is expected in the Central and South American region as part of the next round of the FIFA World Cup. Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martins revealed the special plan prepared for the upcoming difficult opponent, Colombia. According to the coach, this match has become the most important and meticulously planned strategy for their staff throughout the tournament.

Secret preparations and special plan in Miami

Roberto Martins emphasized that the team began studying this opponent very early. This is not just a regular game, but the result of long-term tactical maneuvers. In an interview with the official FIFA website, the coach said about the preparation process:

"Our preparation for the game against Colombia began back in March, right after the match against Mexico. We held 13 training sessions in Miami, and our plan was to stay there and prepare for the match while adapting to the pitch and stadium conditions. This is the game we have prepared for most thoroughly."

"This statement shows that the Portugal national team has studied the opponent's strengths and weaknesses with surgical precision, taking into account even the climatic conditions.

Match details and timing

This do-or-die battle is of great importance for both teams in their quest to advance from the group stage. Below are the key details of the upcoming match:

Metric Match Details Fixture Portugal — Colombia Tournament WC-2026 Group Stage Training Base Miami (13 training sessions) Kick-off Time 04:30 Tashkent time

Whether Portugal's meticulous preparation pays off on the pitch or if Colombia has a surprise in store, we will find out soon.

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