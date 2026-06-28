Jude Bellingham Saves England: Thomas Tuchel's Side Top Their Group

·48·Sport
Jude Bellingham Saves England: Thomas Tuchel's Side Top Their Group

Following the conclusion of the group stage of the World Cup currently taking place in the USA, the England national team secured a 2-0 victory over Panama to top Group L. Despite the positive result, the performance of Thomas Tuchel's pupils is raising many questions among experts and fans. Despite heavy and somewhat tedious movements on the pitch, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham once again bailed his team out of a difficult situation. This was reported by Goal.com.

The first half of the match held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey was quite difficult for the English. Struggling to break through Panama's defense, England primarily attempted attacks through the center, but these efforts proved fruitless. Crosses from the wings lacked precision. This situation further increased fans' anxiety following the team's goalless draw with Ghana.

A set-piece decided the fate of the match. Following a corner taken by Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham demonstrated his skill. Moving quicker than the defender and stretching his leg to the maximum, he slotted the ball into the net. This goal brought freedom and confidence to England's play.

The Bellingham and Harry Kane tandem

After a goal drought, team captain Harry Kane also made his mark. Jude Bellingham shone not only as a goalscorer but also as an assistant. Receiving a pass from Nico O'Reilly, he distracted the opposing defenders and delivered a precise pass into the penalty area. Harry Kane took full advantage of this opportunity, bringing the score to 2-0.

According to Goal.com, the England national team is currently completely dependent on Bellingham's individual skill. It was he who led the team to victory in the match against Croatia as well. In his post-match interview, Thomas Tuchel admitted that the team's play had been difficult, but emphasized that such hard-fought victories would be valuable in the knockout stages.

"As a coach, I know well what is needed to win in matches like these. The fact that the games are difficult is not a problem for us; on the contrary, it toughens the team before the next stages," said the German specialist. He also highly praised the impact of Bellingham and Kane, adding that the expectations for their results will always remain high.

By finishing first in the group, the England national team moved to the relatively "easier" side of the tournament bracket. Now, Tuchel's main goal is to reach the final on July 19. However, the team's overall level of play and defensive issues, particularly injuries related to the right-back position, continue to cause concern.

EnglandJude BellinghamThomas TuchelWorld CupHarry Kane
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