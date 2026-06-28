WC-2026. DR Congo — Uzbekistan 3:1 (watch goals)

The 3rd round matches of the World Cup are underway. The final group stage games in Group K have taken place.

Uzbekistan lost to DR Congo and finished last in the group with zero points.

As a result, the Congolese side advanced to the knockout stage along with Portugal and Colombia.

WC-2026. Group K. Matchday 3

DR Congo — Uzbekistan 3:1

Goals: Mayele 78, Vissa 68 (pen), 90+1 (brace) — Shomurodov 10.