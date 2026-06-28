WC-2026. DR Congo — Uzbekistan 3:1 (watch goals)

·42·Sport
WC-2026. DR Congo — Uzbekistan 3:1 (watch goals)

The 3rd round matches of the World Cup are underway. The final group stage games in Group K have taken place.

Uzbekistan lost to DR Congo and finished last in the group with zero points.

As a result, the Congolese side advanced to the knockout stage along with Portugal and Colombia.

WC-2026. Group K. Matchday 3
DR Congo — Uzbekistan 3:1
Goals: Mayele 78, Vissa 68 (pen), 90+1 (brace) — Shomurodov 10.

DR CongoUzbekistanPortugalColombia
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Fayzullayev: "This is not our full potential, we can play better"Fayzullayev: "This is not our full potential, we can play better"Today, 14:20Cristiano Ronaldo Jr arrives in USA to support his fatherCristiano Ronaldo Jr arrives in USA to support his fatherToday, 14:15Jude Bellingham Saves England: Thomas Tuchel's Side Top Their GroupJude Bellingham Saves England: Thomas Tuchel's Side Top Their GroupToday, 13:38Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane: England Secure Victory Over PanamaJude Bellingham and Harry Kane: England Secure Victory Over PanamaToday, 13:37Lionel Messi breaks world record: Argentina finishes group stage with 100% recordLionel Messi breaks world record: Argentina finishes group stage with 100% recordToday, 13:10Gary Neville criticizes England: Only Jude Bellingham is in formGary Neville criticizes England: Only Jude Bellingham is in formToday, 12:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar