Scientists Developing Technology to Extract Quantum Materials from Cheap Diamond Powder

·26·Technology
Scientists Developing Technology to Extract Quantum Materials from Cheap Diamond Powder

Scientists from Australia and Japan are preparing to take a revolutionary step in the field of quantum technologies. Specialists from the University of Melbourne, Australia's CSIRO scientific agency, and Japan's National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology (QST) have launched a project to convert ordinary and cheap diamond powder into high-efficiency quantum materials. This initiative is not only a scientific novelty but also a strategic move aimed at drastically reducing the production costs of quantum components. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Special diamonds, considered the core of quantum devices, contain defects called "nitrogen-vacancy centers" (NV centers). This is an artificially created crystal lattice defect where a nitrogen atom replaces a carbon atom, and a vacancy is formed next to it. Such structures are essential for quantum sensors that allow measuring magnetic and electric fields, as well as temperature, with ultra-high precision.

From Cheap Raw Materials to High Technology

Currently, the production of high-quality quantum diamonds is an extremely complex and expensive process. Instead of using entire crystals, researchers propose using industrial diamond powder, which is widespread and cheap. If scientists succeed in preserving quantum properties within this powder, the cost of components for quantum sensors and computing systems could decrease several times.

The first stage of the project focuses on improving the stability and quality of diamond nanocrystals. Scientists are working on placing NV centers as close to the particle surface as possible. This is crucial for increasing the sensitivity of future sensors. Subsequently, CSIRO specialists will test the durability of these materials under real-world conditions.

The success of this research is expected to resonate not only in scientific circles but also in the global technology market. According to Ixbt.com, Australia aims to create its own independent base for quantum materials production using this technology. This will reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.

The affordability of quantum materials will usher in a new era in medicine, geology, and navigation systems. For example, ultra-sensitive quantum sensors will enable the detection of the smallest changes in the human body or underground minerals with unprecedented accuracy. This project is an important foundation for moving quantum technologies out of laboratory walls and into everyday life.

DiamondQuantum TechnologiesScienceAustraliaJapan
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