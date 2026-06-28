Exhausted Dog Rescued From Earthquake Rubble

During search and rescue operations following a powerful earthquake in Caracas, an exhausted dog was found alive under the rubble.

It was reported that only the animal's head was visible from beneath the collapsed walls. Rescuers first gave it water and then carefully managed to extract it from the debris. Video footage shows the rescued dog shivering violently.

The incident spread widely on social networks, garnering sympathy and applause from many users. Many are praising the selfless actions of the rescuers.

According to the latest reports, the death toll from the earthquake has reached 235 people. Search and rescue operations continue in an effort to find survivors trapped under the rubble.