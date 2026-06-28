In a decisive World Cup group stage match, the England national team secured a confident 2-0 victory over Panama. This result ensures Thomas Tuchel's side tops Group L. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, who became the hero of the match, drew fans' attention not only with his skill but also with his dedication to the team's success. According to Goal.com, reports, .

The 22-year-old midfielder was at the center of every dangerous English attack throughout the game. Although breaking through Panama's defense was difficult in the first half, Jude Bellingham managed to open the scoring following a corner in the second half. This was recorded as his second goal of the current tournament. However, in a post-match interview, the player emphasized that he was happier with his assist than with the goal.

Historic Assist and Harry Kane's Record

The precise pass provided by Jude Bellingham held historic significance for Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich striker capitalized on the opportunity to score his 11th goal in World Cups. Goal.com reports that with this goal, Harry Kane surpassed the legendary Gary Lineker to become England's all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history.

"I was happier with the assist than the goal. Helping a high-level striker like Harry Kane is a great honor. He is a loyal captain and a true leader, deserving of all achievements," Jude Bellingham noted after the game. The Real Madrid star is currently recognized as the only player showing consistent form in the England squad.

Tactical Changes and the Next Stage

During the break, Thomas Tuchel instructed his players to remain calm and slightly increase the attacking speed. Despite Panama's dense defense, the English took full control of the game's tempo in the second half. This led to the opponent's defense tiring and making mistakes.

Having finished first in the group, England will now face DR Congo in the round of 16. This match is scheduled to take place in Atlanta, USA. According to Jude Bellingham, the team's main goal is to grow step by step and improve the quality of their play in every match.

Currently, the England national team is entering the playoff stage as one of the main favorites. The fantastic tandem between Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham has taken the team's attacking potential to a new level. Fans and experts are eagerly awaiting the results of this duo in the upcoming matches.