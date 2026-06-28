Fayzullayev: "This is not our full potential, we can play better"

·53·Sport
Fayzullayev: "This is not our full potential, we can play better"

Uzbekistan national team winger Abbosbek Fayzullayev shared his thoughts following their unsuccessful participation in the World Cup. The player, who scored the nation's first-ever goal in a World Cup, did not hide his dissatisfaction with the tournament ending without a single point.

"Just playing in the World Cup is not enough"

When asked about the dream of participating in the tournament coming true, Abbosbek replied firmly:

"We played in the World Cup, but that alone is not enough. I want to win. We failed to achieve that.

I am very tired right now. I hope we qualify for the next World Cup and achieve victories there."

"This was not our full strength"

Fayzullayev emphasized that the team's actual strength is much higher and that despite the defeats, the squad possesses great potential:

"No, this is not our full potential. We know what we are capable of. We can play better football."

As a reminder, the Uzbekistan national team concluded its first-ever World Cup appearance with defeats in all three group stage matches and a 2:11 goal difference We hope that this painful experience for Abbosbek and his teammates will serve as a great lesson and motivation for future World Cups.

Abbosbek FayzullayevUzbekistan
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