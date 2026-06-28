Tension in Brazil National Team: Conflict Surrounding Davide Ancelotti and Neymar

·99·Sport
Tension in Brazil National Team: Conflict Surrounding Davide Ancelotti and Neymar

Following a convincing victory over Scotland in the World Cup group stage, an unexpected stir has arisen within the Brazil national team camp. A video capturing Davide Ancelotti's reaction—son and assistant to head coach Carlo Ancelotti—as Neymar entered the pitch has sparked widespread debate on social media. Many are interpreting this as internal friction. Goal.com reports .

In the match against Scotland, which ended in a 3-0 win, Neymar was preparing to come off the bench. At that exact moment, cameras captured Davide Ancelotti shaking his head with a dissatisfied expression. According to Goal.com, these frames have raised doubts among South American fans and experts regarding the coaching staff's attitude toward the star player.

Neymar's inclusion in the national team squad had already caused controversy before the tournament began. Specifically, the Brazilian public criticized the fact that Chelsea's Joao Pedro missed out on the World Cup because the experienced forward was selected. The situation involving Davide Ancelotti has only added fuel to this fire.

Family reaction and pressure

The situation escalated to the point where Davide's family faced abusive attacks from internet users. His wife, Ana Galocha, issued a statement via Instagram defending her husband, stating that the footage was taken out of context and does not reflect the actual situation.

"You are completely misinterpreting the image in a way that has nothing to do with reality. Because of this, I have been receiving countless insults since this morning. We want Brazil to win more than anyone," Galocha wrote on her page. The coach's family is trying to explain that the gesture was not directed at the player, but was simply a reaction to another episode in the game.

Neymar's long-awaited return

Despite all the noise, this match held historical significance for 34-year-old Neymar. He ended a 981-day hiatus from the national team caused by a severe knee injury (ACL) and the subsequent recovery process. The star forward, who entered the pitch in the 76th minute, could not hold back his tears after the game.

Although he may not be in his peak physical condition, he managed to showcase his skill during his short time on the field. His corner kick and shot on goal put the Scotland goalkeeper in a difficult position, indicating that Neymar still holds an important place in Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

In this World Cup hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, Brazil has taken the lead in Group C. The team must now focus its attention on the knockout stages, though it remains unknown how much the chatter surrounding Davide Ancelotti will affect the internal team atmosphere.

BrazilNeymarDavide AncelottiWorld CupFootball
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