Messi Outshines All: Best Player of the Group Stage

·54·Sport
Messi Outshines All: Best Player of the Group Stage

Lionel Messi has once again left his younger rivals behind. The 39-year-old Argentine star achieved the highest rating in the 2026 World Cup group stage, surpassing players like Haaland, Mbappe, and Vinicius.

But Messi's dominance was not limited to the ratings — his goal tally is also astonishing everyone.

WhoScored Selection: Messi in First Place

The WhoScored statistics portal has named Argentina captain Lionel Messi the best player of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

Messi appeared in three matches, 6 goals scored and averaged 8.92 points collected.

Even at 39, Messi remains the highest-rated player of the World Cup.

Haaland and Mbappe also fell behind

The rating of the best players of the group stage is as follows:

Rank

Player

National Team

Rating

1

Lionel Messi

Argentina

8.92

2

Erling Haaland

Norway

8.87

3

Kylian Mbappe

France

8.33

4

Vinicius Junior

Brazil

8.29

5

Ousmane Dembele

France

8.16

It is evident that Haaland came very close to Messi, but the Argentine star still maintained first place.

Scored even after coming off the bench

Messi did not start in the starting lineup for the final group stage match against Jordan.

He came on as a substitute in the second half and scored a beautiful goal from a free kick, contributing to Argentina's 3-1 victory.

This goal became Messi's sixth of the tournament.

Leading the Golden Boot race as well

Currently, Lionel Messi is also in first place in the 2026 World Cup top scorers race.

Such a result from the 39-year-old player once again demonstrates why he is recognized as one of the greatest players in football history.

Do you think Messi can lead Argentina to the championship in this World Cup? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with football fans.

Lionel MessiArgentinaErling HaalandKylian MbappéVinícius Júnior
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