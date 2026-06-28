China Eastern Airlines Overhauls Fleet with Major Airbus Deal

China Eastern Airlines, one of China's largest carriers, has signed a strategic agreement with Airbus to modernize its long-haul aircraft fleet. The company decided to purchase 25 wide-body A330neo liners, a significant step toward increasing competitiveness in the regional aviation market. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to information announced on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the total list price of this agreement is approximately $9.5 billion. However, as noted by ixbt.com, the final amount is expected to be considerably lower due to traditional discounts offered for large orders. Delivery of the new aircraft is planned for the period from 2029 to 2033.

International Routes and Fleet Renewal Strategy

China Eastern Airlines plans to use the new A330neo aircraft to expand its international route network, open new routes, and increase the frequency of existing flights. This provides a strategic advantage for the company, especially as global tourism and business travel recover following pandemic restrictions.

Currently, the airline operates 28 A330-200 and 24 A330-300 aircraft of the previous generation. By the time the new liners begin delivery, the average age of these aircraft will exceed 15 years. Therefore, transitioning to the A330neo model allows not only for fleet renewal but also for increased fuel efficiency and reduced operating costs.

A New Stage of Cooperation with Airbus

This order marks China Eastern Airlines' second major deal with Airbus this year. In March, the carrier signed a contract to purchase 101 aircraft from the A320neo family. That contract had a list price of $15.8 billion, with deliveries scheduled for 2028-2032.

Thus, within a few months, the Chinese airline has ordered a total of 126 aircraft from Airbus. The total list price of these contracts is approaching $25 billion. This is regarded as one of the largest fleet renewal cycles in the history of Chinese civil aviation.

These large-scale investments indicate the rapid growth of the Chinese aviation market. China Eastern is relying on modern, environmentally friendly, and efficient technologies, planning to retire at least 53 old A320 models from its fleet. This will not only increase passenger comfort but also strengthen the company's position in the competition within the global aviation industry.