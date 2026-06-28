China Eastern Airlines Overhauls Fleet with Major Airbus Deal

·38·Technology
China Eastern Airlines Overhauls Fleet with Major Airbus Deal

China Eastern Airlines, one of China's largest carriers, has signed a strategic agreement with Airbus to modernize its long-haul aircraft fleet. The company decided to purchase 25 wide-body A330neo liners, a significant step toward increasing competitiveness in the regional aviation market. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to information announced on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the total list price of this agreement is approximately $9.5 billion. However, as noted by ixbt.com, the final amount is expected to be considerably lower due to traditional discounts offered for large orders. Delivery of the new aircraft is planned for the period from 2029 to 2033.

International Routes and Fleet Renewal Strategy

China Eastern Airlines plans to use the new A330neo aircraft to expand its international route network, open new routes, and increase the frequency of existing flights. This provides a strategic advantage for the company, especially as global tourism and business travel recover following pandemic restrictions.

Currently, the airline operates 28 A330-200 and 24 A330-300 aircraft of the previous generation. By the time the new liners begin delivery, the average age of these aircraft will exceed 15 years. Therefore, transitioning to the A330neo model allows not only for fleet renewal but also for increased fuel efficiency and reduced operating costs.

A New Stage of Cooperation with Airbus

This order marks China Eastern Airlines' second major deal with Airbus this year. In March, the carrier signed a contract to purchase 101 aircraft from the A320neo family. That contract had a list price of $15.8 billion, with deliveries scheduled for 2028-2032.

Thus, within a few months, the Chinese airline has ordered a total of 126 aircraft from Airbus. The total list price of these contracts is approaching $25 billion. This is regarded as one of the largest fleet renewal cycles in the history of Chinese civil aviation.

These large-scale investments indicate the rapid growth of the Chinese aviation market. China Eastern is relying on modern, environmentally friendly, and efficient technologies, planning to retire at least 53 old A320 models from its fleet. This will not only increase passenger comfort but also strengthen the company's position in the competition within the global aviation industry.

AirbusChina EasternAviationTechnologyContract
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Largest Sunspot of 2024 Appears: How Will It Affect Earth?Largest Sunspot of 2024 Appears: How Will It Affect Earth?Today, 16:21New Alliance in the Space Race: Amazon and Other Giants Form SpaceConnect AssociationNew Alliance in the Space Race: Amazon and Other Giants Form SpaceConnect AssociationToday, 15:54Scientists Developing Technology to Extract Quantum Materials from Cheap Diamond PowderScientists Developing Technology to Extract Quantum Materials from Cheap Diamond PowderToday, 15:23Price Revolution in Samsung Galaxy S27 Flagships: Battle for Exynos 2700 BeginsPrice Revolution in Samsung Galaxy S27 Flagships: Battle for Exynos 2700 BeginsToday, 14:27Gigabyte unveils RTX 5080 Infinity graphics cards for its 40th anniversaryGigabyte unveils RTX 5080 Infinity graphics cards for its 40th anniversaryToday, 13:58SpaceX Towards a Historic Record: Giant Mechazilla Tower Rises at Cape CanaveralSpaceX Towards a Historic Record: Giant Mechazilla Tower Rises at Cape CanaveralToday, 13:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time