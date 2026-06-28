Price Revolution in Samsung Galaxy S27 Flagships: Battle for Exynos 2700 Begins

·33·Technology
Price Revolution in Samsung Galaxy S27 Flagships: Battle for Exynos 2700 Begins

Serious negotiations are underway within the South Korean tech giant Samsung Corporation regarding the choice of processors for the next generation of flagships. The System LSI division has approached the mobile division (MX) with an unprecedented commercial offer to implement the Exynos 2700 chips, which it is developing, more widely in the Galaxy S27 series. This was reported by ixbt.com, based on data from the reputable insider Schrodinger. According to Ixbt.com, report states.

The main goal is to reduce dependence on Qualcomm chips in Samsung smartphones and popularize its own developments. To achieve this, the System LSI management has expressed readiness to supply the Exynos 2700 at a price even lower than the current Exynos 2600 model. Such a strategy could not only intensify internal competition within the company but also help lower the cost of the final product.

As a key condition of the negotiations, the System LSI division is demanding an increase in order volumes by at least 40 percent. If the agreement is reached, a large portion of the Galaxy S27 series devices will be equipped with Samsung's own processors. This is expected to be a major victory for the company both economically and technologically.

Unexpected changes for Ultra and Pro models

Until now, Samsung has primarily used Snapdragon chips in its highest-end flagships, particularly the Ultra models. However, according to the new strategy, the Exynos 2700 platform could be installed even in the Galaxy S27 Ultra or the anticipated new Galaxy S27 Pro models. This naturally sparks various discussions among users, as the Ultra series is traditionally associated with the highest performance.

No final decision has been made yet. Samsung management is analyzing several key factors. First, the test results of the Exynos 2700 chips and their energy efficiency will be reviewed. Additionally, it is crucial whether the company's production capacities can fulfill such a large order with high quality.

Considering that Samsung flagships are mainly officially sold with Exynos processors in the Uzbekistan market, these changes are very relevant for local consumers. If the new chips prove to be as cheap and efficient as expected, it could lead to stabilized retail prices for the smartphones or further expanded technical capabilities.

It is worth noting that the insider Schrodinger (Phone Futurist), who shared this news, has previously accurately predicted the technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus and gained trust with information about the iPhone 20 concept. Therefore, experts are taking this "internal battle" around the Exynos 2700 seriously.

SamsungGalaxy S27Exynos 2700SmartphoneTechnology
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