Argentina's legendary forward Lionel Messi delivered another magical moment in the World Cup clash against Jordan (3:1). Coming on as a substitute, the Inter Miami star skillfully converted a penalty, not only securing the team's victory but also breaking several tournament records. This was reported by Goal.com reporting that.

The 37-year-old forward, who entered the pitch in the second half, didn't need much time to showcase his skill. Jordan's goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila had set up a living wall for nearly a minute, anticipating a powerful left-footed strike from Messi. However, Lionel Messi made an unexpected decision, curling the ball low into the left corner of the goal, leaving the keeper frozen.

Historical Results and New Records

According to Goal.com, this goal was Lionel Messi's 19th in World Cup finals. With this result, he further solidified his record as the all-time leading scorer in the tournament's history. Additionally, Messi became the first player in history to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches.

Interestingly, this is Messi's second penalty goal in the World Cup. He achieved his first such success against the Nigerian national team during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. In the current 2026 tournament, he has already scored 6 goals and leads the Golden Boot race.

This result is also noteworthy for football fans in Uzbekistan. Despite his advancing age, Lionel Messi continues to perform at a high level, proving that his precision in set-piece situations remains unmatched worldwide. His performance in Dallas left thousands of fans in the stadium in awe.

Following the conclusion of the group stage, the Argentina national team advanced to the knockout stage. The defending champions will now face the tournament's surprise team, Cape Verde, in the Round of 16. This match will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which is now Messi's home city.

The Argentina national team aims to secure their third consecutive major international trophy. Team members emphasize the need to take every opponent seriously, as there is no room for error in the knockout stages. Lionel Messi's superb form further boosts fans' confidence in defending the championship title.