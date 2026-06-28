Gigabyte unveils RTX 5080 Infinity graphics cards for its 40th anniversary

Gigabyte, one of the leading players in the computer technology market, has announced the Aorus GeForce RTX 5080 Infinity 16G and Aorus GeForce RTX 5080 Infinity Wood 16G models as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations. These devices are attracting the attention of industry experts not only for their high performance but also for their unique design concept. This is reported by Ixbt.com news states.

The Infinity series design is inspired by aviation engines, featuring circular elements and modern lighting systems. According to ixbt.com, while the standard version is designed in a dark cyber-sport style, the Wood variant stands out with a silver chassis and decorative accents with a wood texture. It is worth noting that the manufacturer revealed this is not real wood, but a high-quality imitation.

Technical Specifications and Performance

Both graphics cards are based on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and are equipped with 16 GB of GDDR7 memory operating via a 256-bit bus. This significantly increases data transfer speeds in games and complex graphical tasks. The Wood version comes factory overclocked, with its frequency increased from the base 2617 MHz to 2805 MHz.

Regarding the cooling system, Gigabyte has implemented its new Windforce Hyperburst technology. Its main feature is the Double Flow Through construction, where the left and right fans direct cold air directly into the cooling module. This approach allows for up to a 58 percent improvement in airflow compared to traditional systems.

Innovative Solutions and Project Stealth

Another important aspect of the new graphics cards is the dual-sided ventilation of the backplate. This not only increases cooling efficiency but also helps reduce noise levels during high loads. For Uzbek gamers and professional editors, this could be a crucial factor ensuring long-term stable operation.

Furthermore, the devices support Project Stealth technology. Within this system, the power connector is moved to the back of the motherboard. This solution helps hide cables inside the computer case and makes the interior of the system unit look more aesthetic.

So far, no precise information has been provided regarding the retail price of these anniversary models or their arrival date on the Uzbekistan market, although experts speculate they will be released in limited quantities.