Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi once again proved his team-player nature by making an unexpected decision in the final group stage match of the 2026 World Cup against Jordan (3:1). Unlike stars who typically fight for every minute and strive to improve their personal stats, Lionel Messi preferred to start this game on the bench. According to Goal.com reports.

National team head coach Lionel Scaloni revealed in a post-match interview with journalists that this decision was made by the player himself. As reported by Goal.com, the 39-year-old forward prioritized his teammates' match practice and maintaining team spirit before the decisive phase of the tournament over his own personal indicators.

Relentless Steps Toward Records

Although Lionel Messi only entered the pitch in the 60th minute, he still managed to become the hero of the match. In the 80th minute, he precisely converted a penalty in his signature style, securing the scoreline. With this goal, Lionel Messi made history as the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches.

Thanks to this achievement, his total goals in World Cups reached 19. He currently continues to lead in this metric, surpassing legendary scorers such as Kylian Mbappe and Miroslav Klose. As Lionel Scaloni noted, Lionel Messi could have further solidified his status by playing 90 minutes, but he chose to care for the team's interests.

Caution Before the Playoffs

The Argentina national team finished the group stage with a 100% record, becoming one of the few teams, alongside France and Mexico, to win all their group matches. The coach also managed to experiment with the lineup in the match against Jordan. Specifically, midfielder Exequiel Palacios was tested as a right-back to give the main defenders a rest and protect them from injuries.

The defending champions now await a match against Cape Verde in the Round of 32. Ahead of the game on July 7, Lionel Scaloni urged against complacency. According to him, the African representatives have proven to be a dangerous team by putting up a worthy fight against strong opponents like Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia.

For football fans in Uzbekistan, every step of Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team evokes great interest. In this championship, which is expected to be the last major tournament for the world football legend, every goal and record holds historical significance. Lionel Messi continues to write his name in gold letters, not only with his goals but also with his leadership qualities.