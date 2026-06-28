Habib Names 4 Teams That Could Surprise Everyone at World Cup 2026

Ahead of the World Cup knockout stage, Khabib Nurmagomedov listed the teams capable of producing unexpected results.

The former UFC champion's selection does not include tournament favorites. However, each of them faces a strong opponent in the Round of 32 and could create a major sensation.

Which teams did Khabib choose?

According to the 37-year-old former fighter and UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov, the following national teams are capable of surprising many in the playoffs:

«The playoffs will certainly be even more interesting. Japan, Colombia, Senegal, and Morocco could seriously surprise many», Nurmagomedov wrote.

Tough tests await the four teams

All the national teams mentioned by Khabib will face serious opponents in the Round of 32.

Team Playoff Opponent Morocco Netherlands Japan Brazil Colombia Ghana Senegal Belgium

In particular, Japan's match against Brazil and Morocco's against the Netherlands are generating great interest.

Is there a chance for a sensation?

In the World Cup knockout stage, a team's preparation and performance on a specific day matter more than its name or history.

Japan with its disciplined and fast football, Morocco with its solid defense, Senegal with its physical superiority, and Colombia with its attacking style can pose serious problems for their opponents.

In the playoffs, one mistake is enough to exit the tournament. Therefore, even the favorites cannot be complacent.

Will Khabib's prediction come true?

If at least one of the teams chosen by Nurmagomedov knocks out a favorite, it will be one of the biggest sensations of the Round of 32.

Now the main question: Can Japan stop Brazil, Senegal stop Belgium, or Morocco stop the Netherlands?

Which of the four teams mentioned by Khabib do you think will create the biggest sensation? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with football fans.