Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho Reach Final Decision on Endrick

Real Madrid has made an unexpected but firm decision regarding the talented Brazilian forward Endrick. Despite recent rumors about the player being sent on loan to another team, the "Royal Club" management and head coach Jose Mourinho have decided to keep the young star in the squad. This decision is of great importance for the player's future and in shaping the team's attacking potential for the new season. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to information from Marca, the Real Madrid management does not intend to send the 19-year-old forward on loan to another club again. Endrick, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon in France, is now ready to fight for his place at the Santiago Bernabéu. Club officials believe it is time for the Brazilian footballer to prove himself in the first team.

New Strength in Mourinho's System

Portuguese specialist Jose Mourinho highly values Endrick's physical condition, speed, and aggression in attack. These specific traits are expected to help the coach reshape the attacking line in the new season. For the Madrid club, which has been without trophies for two seasons, the contribution of young and passionate players like Endrick is very important.

Endrick himself wants to stay in Madrid and prove himself at one of the strongest clubs in the world. He believes that training under Mourinho and competing with experienced teammates is more beneficial for his growth than going on loan. The player's maturity and mental readiness have left a positive impression on the coaching staff.

However, securing a place in the starting lineup will not be easy. Endrick will have to face serious competition in the attack from players like Brahim Diaz and Franco Mastantuono. Furthermore, once Rodrygo returns from a serious injury, the competition in attack will undoubtedly intensify. Having forwards of various styles at his disposal gives Mourinho wide opportunities for tactical changes.

In conclusion, Real Madrid views Endrick as part of a long-term project, and his short-term future is also tied to the Spanish capital. The pre-season preparation process will be a decisive stage for the young forward, and he will strive to make the most of the opportunity given to him.