Revolution in Chemistry: Scientists Prove Bonding Between Thorium Atoms for the First Time

Researchers at the University of Manchester have succeeded in experimentally proving a significant phenomenon in chemistry that had remained theoretical for many years. For the first time, scientists have confirmed the existence of a direct chemical bond between atoms of thorium, a heavy element. This discovery opens a new era in understanding the properties of the most complex and heavy metals in the periodic table. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

Chemical bonding usually occurs as a result of the sharing of electrons between atoms. However, proving this process for heavy elements like thorium was extremely difficult. This is because the behavior of electrons in such elements differs fundamentally from that of light elements, making direct observation nearly impossible. According to ixbt.com, scientists overcame this obstacle by using a special method of quantum crystallography.

New Methodology and Electron Distribution

During the research, a method called Hirshfeld Atom Refinement (HAR) was applied. This technology allowed for the precise "visualization" of electron distribution in heavy element compounds. Researchers studied two types of thorium clusters: in the first case, three atoms shared one electron, and in the second, two electrons were shared. Despite the complexity of the system, the HAR method succeeded in detecting signs of chemical bonding.

The results showed that changes in the number of shared electrons directly affect the bonding properties. Most importantly, the results of this experiment fully align with previous theoretical calculations. This serves as the first direct evidence of the existence of thorium-thorium type bonds.

Significance and Future of the Scientific Discovery

Another important aspect of this work is the convenience of the method used. The HAR method combines standard X-ray diffraction data with quantum-mechanical calculations. This makes it significantly easier and cheaper than traditional electron density analysis methods. Previous methods required ultra-high-quality crystals and complex laboratory conditions.

According to the authors of the study, the new approach will be useful not only for thorium compounds but also for studying other complex materials where electron movement is difficult to observe. This discovery is expected to be an important foundation for the future development of nuclear energy, the creation of new types of materials, and technologies for safe handling of radioactive elements.

For Uzbek specialists, studying this methodology could take research in materials science and fundamental chemistry to a new level. Unlocking the secrets of heavy metal chemistry promises great prospects not only for theoretical science but also for practical industry.