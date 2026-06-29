US automotive giant Ford has admitted that over-reliance on AI and automated systems did not yield the expected results. To eliminate flaws in technological processes and improve product quality, the company has rehired 350 experienced engineers, including former employees. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report states.

According to Bloomberg, Ford's Chief Operating Officer Kumar Galhotra told journalists that automated quality control systems did not produce the desired outcomes. Consequently, the company decided to "bring back technical specialists." These experts focus on identifying defects in parts before they even reach the assembly line.

Balance Between Technology and Human Experience

According to Charles Poon, Ford's Vice President of Vehicle Hardware Engineering, the company took a flawed approach to AI. "We were mistaken in thinking that we could simply implement AI, input design requirements, and receive a high-quality product," he says.

It is worth noting that Ford is not completely abandoning its AI plans. Instead, experienced engineers, referred to as "gray beards," have been brought in to train younger staff and reprogram AI tools. This step is aimed at enriching technology with human experience.

This strategic shift is already bearing fruit. According to Ford's calculations, the return of experienced engineers will allow the company to reduce costs by $1 billion this year. Strengthening quality control will significantly lower vehicle repair and warranty service expenses.

For context, the Ford brand ranked high among major automotive brands in the JD Power Initial Quality Survey announced this week. This indicates that the company's focus on quality and return to the human factor was the right decision. Ford vehicles also hold a position in the Uzbekistan market, and such global changes are expected to further enhance the brand's reliability.