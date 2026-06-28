Samsung Strengthens Display Cooperation with China: TM Roh in Beijing

·23·Technology
Samsung Strengthens Display Cooperation with China: TM Roh in Beijing

South Korean tech giant Samsung has taken a significant step toward diversifying its component supply chain and strengthening ties with leading Chinese display manufacturers. TM Roh, head of Samsung DX (Device eXperience), has traveled to China on an official visit. This visit is expected to be a turning point in the company's future screen supply strategy for TVs and smartphones, reports Ixbt.com news says.

According to ZDNet Korea, the delegation led by TM Roh first visited BOE's B16 production line in Chengdu. This plant recently launched mass production of eighth-generation OLED panels intended for laptops and other gadgets. Samsung management closely examined these technological processes and discussed future cooperation prospects with BOE leadership.

Notably, the delegation primarily consisted of representatives from Samsung Visual Display (TV division), while executives from the mobile division (MX) did not participate in the visit. This suggests that Samsung is currently focusing its attention on the supply of display panels for TVs. However, since TM Roh also oversees the mobile division, it is possible that BOE will offer its new OLED technologies for the smartphone segment as well.

Strategic Negotiations with TCL and CSOT

On the second day of the visit, the Samsung head is scheduled to meet with officials from the TCL Corporation and its subsidiary, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT). CSOT is currently one of the largest partners supplying LCD panels for Samsung TVs. The parties will consider not only display supply but also contract manufacturing issues.

The agenda of the negotiations also includes cooperation on the development of the Tizen operating system developed by Samsung. This indicates that Samsung aims to further expand its software ecosystem among manufacturers in the Chinese market. Additionally, a meeting is expected with CVTE, a manufacturer of motherboards for TVs.

Currently, BOE supplies OLED screens for mid-range smartphones under the Samsung brand and some Galaxy Watch models. If these negotiations are successful, high-quality panels produced in China may appear more frequently in Samsung flagship devices. This could lead to increased market competition and a reduction in the final product cost.

Experts believe that Samsung's rapprochement with Chinese display manufacturers is linked to economic shifts and the technological race in the global market. While Samsung Display is focusing its attention on high-tech QD-OLED panels, cooperating with Chinese companies for the mass segment is economically justified. So far, Samsung has not disclosed official details of these negotiations.

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