Sunderland Reject Chelsea Bid for Granit Xhaka

·10·Sport
Sunderland Reject Chelsea Bid for Granit Xhaka

Chelsea have encountered their first serious obstacle in the summer transfer window. The "Blues" submitted an official bid for Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka, but the "Black Cats" management firmly rejected the request. This failure is seen as a significant blow to the plans of London's new head coach, Xabi Alonso. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea offered £8 million for the 33-year-old Swiss international. However, Sunderland described this amount as "unacceptable" and stated that the player is not for sale. The club management considers such a low offer to be a sign of disrespect not only to the team but to the experienced player himself.

The Xabi Alonso and Granit Xhaka Partnership

Chelsea management is attempting to secure Granit Xhaka's transfer specifically at the request of Xabi Alonso. The coach and player worked together at Bayer Leverkusen, winning the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal in the 2023-24 season. Alonso aims to establish a leadership environment in the London club's dressing room through his former pupil.

Interest in this transfer indicates a shift in Chelsea's strategy. After focusing solely on buying young talents in recent years, the club now feels the need for a veteran with seven years of Premier League experience (with Arsenal). However, Sunderland emphasizes that the player has a contract running until 2028 and they will not let him go.

Sunderland's Firm Position

Sunderland paid £17.5 million to Bayer Leverkusen for Granit Xhaka last summer. Upon joining the team, the player took the captain's armband and played a key role in the club securing European qualification for the first time in 53 years. Interestingly, Sunderland won against Chelsea in the final round, finishing 7th in the table and pushing the Londoners down to 10th.

According to Goal.com, Sunderland management has refused to consider any financial offer. They are demanding that Chelsea respect the player's current contract. It remains unclear whether the Londoners will improve their bid or focus on other candidates.

ChelseaSunderlandGranit XhakaXabi AlonsoTransfers
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