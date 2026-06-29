Ancelotti cannot name 2026 World Cup favorite: "Strengths are almost equal"

·74·Sport
Ancelotti cannot name 2026 World Cup favorite: "Strengths are almost equal"

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti was in no hurry to name the main favorite for the 2026 World Cup title.

According to the Italian specialist, although some teams looked better in the group stage, no single team can be seen as clearly superior to the others yet.

"I cannot distinguish a main contender"

Evaluating the group stage results, Ancelotti emphasized that the competition in the tournament is very high.

"Some national teams performed better than others in the group stage. But for now, I cannot point out a main contender for the title," he said.

According to him, the balance of power in the tournament is very close, which makes the knockout stage even more interesting.

Equal strength at the World Cup

The Brazil manager noted that several teams are playing at a high level in the 2026 World Cup.

However, at this stage, Ancelotti did not highlight:

as separate favorites.

"Competition will be very high in this World Cup, and the strength of the participants is almost equal," said the Italian specialist.

Brazil to be tested by Japan

The Brazil national team will face Japan in the Round of 16.

The match starts today, June 29, at 22:00 Tashkent time.

Match

Date

Time

Brazil — Japan

June 29

22:00

Although Brazil appears to be the favorite on paper, Ancelotti's words suggest that any unexpected result is possible in the playoffs.

Can Japan create a sensation?

Japan is known for its team discipline, fast attacks, and fighting spirit until the very end.

Brazil relies on individual skill and experience in major tournaments. Therefore, this clash is expected to be one of the most interesting matches of the playoffs.

The road to the championship begins now

Performing well in the group stage is important, but in the playoffs, a single mistake can knock a team out of the tournament.

In Ancelotti's opinion, the real favorites show themselves precisely in the decisive stages.

Who do you think is the main favorite for the 2026 World Cup title? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with football fans.

Carlo AncelottiBrazilJapanArgentina
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