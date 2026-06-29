Russia's Sberbank Investment App Returns to App Store Under New Name

Sberbank, one of Russia's largest financial institutions, has returned its investment app for iPhone users to the App Store platform. Previously removed due to Western sanctions, the app is now presented under the name «Aktiv». This move allows bank clients to perform investment operations on iOS devices without restrictions. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new app has not only changed its name but has also been significantly redesigned in terms of interface and navigation. Developers focused on simplifying access to information and improving the user experience, creating greater convenience for investors using the Apple ecosystem.

New Features and «Economy Pulse»

One of the central updates of the «Aktiv» app is the «Economy Pulse» (Puls ekonomiki) section. This section aggregates key macroeconomic indicators, including the Central Bank's key rate, inflation rate, and average yields on deposits. According to ixbt.com, the system automatically suggests investment tools that can provide returns equal to or higher than each indicator.

Additionally, transparency for bond-related operations has been increased. Investors can now review issuers' credit ratings, coupon yields, and terms for floating-rate notes in detail before participating in primary placements. For participants in the term market (srochniy rinok), the ability to place conditional orders has been added.

Document Management and Administrative Convenience

Handling administrative matters has also become much easier in the new version of the app. All types of certificates, reports, and statements are gathered in a single section. This allows users to generate brokerage reports for any period and obtain information about tax benefits or losses.

According to Maksim Chekmarev, Director of the «SberInvestor» division, the primary priority in developing the app was data clarity and convenience in solving daily tasks. Re-releasing apps under such hidden names has become a primary method for Russian banks to bypass sanctions.

For users and investors in Uzbekistan, this news is interesting as part of the technological struggle in international financial markets. Although the app is primarily intended for the Russian market, the 'cat-and-mouse' game between Apple's App Store policies and banking apps reflects global technological trends.